ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.71 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $26.71 million and $5,564.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00393477 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading
