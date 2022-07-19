Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Reaches $58,835.94

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $58,835.94 and approximately $921.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $60.73 or 0.00257584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,578.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

