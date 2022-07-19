Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches Market Cap of $335,767.45

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 226.4% against the dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $335,767.45 and approximately $583.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00340566 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.
Zebi Token Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,226,107,448 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,010,949 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.