ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $367,867.37

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $367,867.37 and approximately $22.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00291465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00086766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00080747 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004398 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

