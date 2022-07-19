YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,876. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 943.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 684,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 619,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 803,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

