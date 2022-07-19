Yield Stake Finance (YI12) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,864.00

Yield Stake Finance (YI12) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Yield Stake Finance has a total market cap of $44,102.32 and approximately $5,864.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Stake Finance coin can now be bought for $3.97 or 0.00017888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Stake Finance has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance Coin Profile

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12. The official message board for Yield Stake Finance is medium.com/@yfinance12. Yield Stake Finance’s official website is yifistake.finance.

