Yield Guild Games Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003940 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $100.55 million and $93.25 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00336723 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
