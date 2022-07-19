Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:YALA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 65,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,474. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $629.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

