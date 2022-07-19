Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 419,689 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487,021 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 419,689 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 4.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $492,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. 37,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,734. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

