Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 3,128 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $53,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. 313,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,418,342. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

