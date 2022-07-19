Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 1,022 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $158,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

LMT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $387.27. 50,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

