Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. 91,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

