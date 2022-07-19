Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,589,991 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Huntsman Trading Up 3.1 %

HUN stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

