Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the period. News accounts for about 3.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.75% of News worth $359,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 37,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,421. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

