Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 12,492 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $99,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

