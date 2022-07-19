XYO Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $91.25 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

