XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.24 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003071 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $55.24 million and approximately $199,110.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00390974 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 77,188,171 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

