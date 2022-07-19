XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 3.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 109,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,032,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $241,853,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng by 1,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

