Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $272.56 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $295.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $272.56 or 0.01163906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00386159 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,539,799 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

