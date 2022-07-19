Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.51 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.51 billion and approximately $500.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $23,178.52 or 0.99800401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00045449 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00023994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 237,832 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

