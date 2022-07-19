WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 2,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02.
About WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
