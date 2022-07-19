William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Monday, July 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

