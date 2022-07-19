Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

