Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.49

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$43.49 and last traded at C$43.55, with a volume of 269969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$389.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total value of C$681,684.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

