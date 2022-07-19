Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 149,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,676,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,022,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,475,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 348,244 shares of company stock worth $3,827,493 over the last ninety days.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 249,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 107,530 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 158,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,934. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.