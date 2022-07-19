Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $115.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

