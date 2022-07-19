Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

