WebDollar (WEBD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $407.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $407.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044666 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,495,559,371 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
