Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 579,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $197,579.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,386,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,565,308.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
