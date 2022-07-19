Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.20.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

