Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $160.00 price target by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,817. Waste Management has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.91.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

