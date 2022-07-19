Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

