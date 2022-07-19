Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 5.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 169,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 237,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$49.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 60.28 and a quick ratio of 60.14.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

