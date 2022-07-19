Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$2.65 price target on the stock.
Vizsla Silver Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of VZLA stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.96. 144,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vizsla Silver (VZLA)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.