Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$2.65 price target on the stock.

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VZLA stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.96. 144,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company's flagship asset is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. It also holds an interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares situated in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada; and option to earn a 60% interest in the Carruthers Pass copper property located in British Columbia.

