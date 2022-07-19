VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 3.71% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $563,000.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VSDA opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
