Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 165,140 shares.The stock last traded at $53.41 and had previously closed at $52.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vicor by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

