Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.25. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 13,483 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

