Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $510.00.

CKSNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.14) to GBX 420 ($5.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

CKSNF opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

