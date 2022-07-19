Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

