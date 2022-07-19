Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 305.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 64,832 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 490,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $89,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 123.7% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 500,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 276,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

