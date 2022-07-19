Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Cut by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

