Vanilla Network Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00005954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $755,464.42 and approximately $2,759.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.