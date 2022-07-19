Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $222,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

