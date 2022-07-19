Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

