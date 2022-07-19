Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $59,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

