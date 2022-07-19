Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

