Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

