Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

