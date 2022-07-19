Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. 47,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,084. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

