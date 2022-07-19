Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,299. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

